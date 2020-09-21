'Arson' attack destroys 10,000-year-old trees at Salford nature reserve Published duration 34 minutes ago

image copyright Wildlife Trust for Lancs, Mcr and North Merseyside image caption The fire broke out on Sunday evening

Ancient trees preserved in peat for 10,000 years have been destroyed in a suspected arson attack, said wildlife experts.

Firefighters were called to Little Woolden Moss in Salford at about 19:00 BST on Sunday.

The fire destroyed 90% of the "bog oaks" preserved in peat on the site, said the Wildlife Trust for Lancashire, Manchester and North Merseyside.

It is believed the fire was started intentionally, said a spokeswoman.

Bog oaks are "amazing" trees that fell thousands of years ago and were buried and preserved in peat bogs between 8,000-10,000 years ago, she added.

Andy Hankinson, Lancashire Peatlands Initiative Project Officer, said, "We're really devastated by this latest fire on Little Woolden Moss.

"We have been working really hard to restore this rare example of a lowland raised peat bog, rewetting the remaining peat and reintroducing specialist bog plants, including a number of rare species."

Discovered during previous peat extraction on the site, the bog oaks had been grouped together in the centre of the nature reserve, away from its public footpath.

Areas of peat are still smouldering and some of the bog oaks continue to flame even though the fire was brought under control earlier, he said.

'Amazing peat properties'

"The bog oaks are such a fantastic example of the amazing preserving properties of peat and these simply cannot be replaced," said Mr Hankinson.

"We wish to send our huge thanks out to the wonderful firefighters who have worked tirelessly to control the fire and save larger areas of the nature reserve from being affected."

The suspected arson attack has been reported to police.

Peat extraction for use in horticulture ended at Little Woolden Moss in 2013.

