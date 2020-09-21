BBC News

Manchester Arena Inquiry: Police officer Elaine McIver had 'lust for life'

image copyrightManchester Arena Inquiry
image captionElaine McIver has been described as a "pivotal part" of the family
The sister of police officer Elaine McIver has paid tribute to her "lust for life", adding that she "would hate to be remembered as a victim".
Over the next two weeks, the relatives of the 22 people killed in the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing will provide a personal insight into the lives of their loved ones and how their lives were changed forever.
Det Con McIver, 43, was off-duty when she was killed in the attack.
Beginning the tribute, her sister Lynda said: "So how do you begin to talk about someone who was such a big part of your life?
"Well the thing is, you don't. You just can't.
"You just can't say in a period of time what somebody meant to you, and how much she loved us, and how much we loved her.
"So instead of saying something, as the old saying goes, a picture says a thousand words."
image copyrightFamily Handout
image captionElaine was a "very private person", but her family said they hoped a montage of photographs "would give a taste" of her character
Introducing a picture presentation from their family album of photographs, Lynda told the inquiry she hoped the images "would give a taste of the character Elaine was".
The montage of family pictures was accompanied by Clocks by Coldplay.
She said Elaine was a "very private person" and the family were unsure whether to do a pen portrait, but eventually decided they should.
"If anyone should say anything, it should be us, as her family."
image copyrightManchester Arena Inquiry
image captionDet Con Elaine McIver moved to Titan, the north west regional organised crime unit, in 2013
Elaine McIver first joined Cheshire Constabulary as a special and became a regular officer in 1998.
She moved to Titan, the north west regional organised crime unit, in 2013.
Her older sister Lynda said she had a "lust for life" and added she was a "cheeky little girl from the minute she was born".
"She was very much loved and very much a massive, pivotal part of our family.
"She embraced life... and was just a joy to be around.
"She would hate to be remembered as a victim."
image copyrightManchester Arena Inquiry
image captionElaine was "just a joy to be around"
