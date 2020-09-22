Manchester Arena Inquiry: Olivia Campbell-Hardy loved 'music and singing' Published duration 20 minutes ago Related Topics Manchester Arena attack inquiry

image copyright Family handout image caption Olivia Campbell-Hardy dreamed of becoming a singer in the West End

The mother of Olivia Campbell-Hardy, who died in the Manchester Arena attack, said her daughter loved "music and singing".

Two weeks of the inquiry into the 2017 bombing were dedicated to relatives of the 22 people killed to provide a personal insight into the lives of their loved ones - and how their lives were changed forever.

Olivia's mum Charlotte Hodgson described the daughter she called ‘Ollie’ as a “funny kid” with an obsession with the colour blue and a hatred of odd numbers.

Olivia, from Bury, Greater Manchester, was just 15 when she died.

Mrs Hodgson recorded a video tribute for the inquiry where she shared memories and family photographs of her daughter, who she described as her “shadow”.

She thanked the inquiry "for making my princess a person, and not a number".

“She hated odd numbers. When she died, she was given a body number – five,” said Mrs Hodgson, whose hair was died blue.

“She would have hated that. Whoever gave her that number is surely being haunted by her.

"Olivia is not a number. To the world she is one of the 22 angels. Not to me, she is Ollie.

"She will never just be a number."

“Ollie was a 15-year-old girl who had her whole life ahead of her. No-one comes close – she will always be in my heart."

image copyright Family handout image caption Olivia Campbell-Hardy dreamed of being famous so she could get her mum a big house and a cleaner

Mrs Hodgson described Olivia as a “tomboy in make-up” who “loved her sport” and always made an entrance.

She discovered her love of music at Tottington Primary School, where her school reports described her as “funny and cheeky”.

“She was always doing things to make people laugh and you constantly had to have your phone on to catch her in the act,” said Mrs Hodgson.

“But the one thing Ollie was serious about was her music and her singing, it was her life. She loved performing.

“Ollie wanted to make music her career, either in the West End or as a music teacher.

“She told me she was going to be famous one day and get a house in New York, and she wanted me to have a big house and a cleaner to do my ironing so I could have a break.

“Ollie had so much to give. With her determination she would have accomplished whatever she set out to achieve.

“She always put 100% into everything but she did it with a smile on her face.

“She made people laugh – she just wanted everyone to be happy. Ollie made an impact on everyone she met.”

Mrs Hodgson told how Ollie had to stop playing football for Bury FC Girls because of problems with her legs but was determined to play again and battled the pain to take part in a charity swim.

She also described how her daughter went to her primary school prom dressed from head to toe in blue - her favourite colour – and even arrived on the back of a blue scooter.

Mrs Hodgson also read out tributes from other family members that described “how the fun and laughter had gone”.