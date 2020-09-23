Wythenshawe stabbing: Murder probe launched after man's death
A man has been stabbed to death in a "particularly violent incident" in Manchester, police have said.
It happened in Royal Oak Road in Wythenshawe at about 17:00 BST on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
The force has launched a murder investigation.
Det Ch Insp Stuart Wilkinson appealed for anyone who witnessed the attack or who has information to contact GMP.
He said the stabbing happened near a busy junction, so it was "highly likely that members of the public who were leaving work, commuting or arriving home saw or heard something of significance".