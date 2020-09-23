Wythenshawe stabbing: Murder probe launched after man's death Published duration 22 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption The stabbing happened in Royal Oak Road, Wythenshawe

A man has been stabbed to death in a "particularly violent incident" in Manchester, police have said.

It happened in Royal Oak Road in Wythenshawe at about 17:00 BST on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The force has launched a murder investigation.

Det Ch Insp Stuart Wilkinson appealed for anyone who witnessed the attack or who has information to contact GMP.