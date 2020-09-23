Stockport death: Murder arrest after man dies in house fire Published duration 15 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption A 64-year-old woman is being held in custody

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in a house fire.

Emergency services were called to the blaze in Windermere Road, Heaviley, Stockport, at about 21:00 BST on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The force said the body of a man was found inside the property.

A 64-year-old woman is being held over what GMP described as an "isolated incident".

GMP said officers were supporting the man's family.

It appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.

