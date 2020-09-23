Murder arrest over Moss Side lockdown party double shooting Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Family handouts image caption Abayomi Ajose, 36, and Cheriff Tall, 21, died after being shot in Moss Side

A man has been arrested over the deaths of two men who were shot at a lockdown party.

Abayomi Ajose, 36 and Cheriff Tall, 21, were attacked at the gathering off Caythorne Street in Moss Side, Manchester on 21 June.

The pair, who did not know each other, both died later in hospital.

Greater Manchester Police said a 25-year-old man was being held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

A force spokesman also said a 32-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of murder after the shootings, had been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Appealing for information, Det Ch Insp Stuart Wilkinson said there had been "a lot of people in the area at the time" and officers "firmly believe" there were witnesses with "vital information" who were yet to come forward.

"We understand people may be frightened, given the nature of the incident, but that information can be given anonymously," he said.

He added the Mr Ajose and Mr Tall's families were "devastated" by their deaths and had also urged witnesses to "do the right thing and come forward".

