Coronavirus: Two Bolton workers fined for ignoring quarantine rules

image copyright Reuters image caption The man failed to self-isolate after returning from Spain

A man and woman who work in Bolton have been handed a £1,000 fine after failing to quarantine following a trip abroad.

The man in his 40s had failed to self-isolate after flying back from Spain on Sunday and instead returned to work at his business in Horwich, police said.

Greater Manchester Police issued a fine to a woman in her 20s, from Darwen, who returned to work at a high school after flying back from Amsterdam on Sunday.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have so far handed out four £1,000 fixed-penalty notices to people failing to self-isolate on arrival from countries on the UK's quarantine list.

Chf Insp Nicola Williams, of GMP's Bolton district, said "it is absolutely vital that the town comes together and does what it can to curb what is a worrying rate of transmission in the area".

"This includes those who recklessly flout quarantining rules when coming back from abroad and who run the risk of infected others," she said.