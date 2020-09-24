Two men killed in Salford crash during police pursuit
Two men have died and three others were injured in a crash during a police pursuit.
Police began pursuing a speeding car in Frederick Road, Salford, at about 23:40 BST on Wednesday before it crashed with two other vehicles.
The men from the car died, and a man and two women from one of the other vehicles were seriously injured.
In line with procedure the crash has been referred to Greater Manchester Police's Professional Standards Branch.
No arrests have been made.