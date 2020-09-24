Two men killed in Salford crash during police pursuit Published duration 50 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption Police began pursuing a speeding car in Frederick Road, Salford, when it crashed

Two men have died and three others were injured in a crash during a police pursuit.

Police began pursuing a speeding car in Frederick Road, Salford, at about 23:40 BST on Wednesday before it crashed with two other vehicles.

The men from the car died, and a man and two women from one of the other vehicles were seriously injured.

In line with procedure the crash has been referred to Greater Manchester Police's Professional Standards Branch.