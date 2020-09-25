Manchester United's Marcus Rashford thanks boy for 'being kind' Published duration 58 minutes ago

image copyright Marcus Rashford image caption Jack, aged 7, thanked the Manchester United player for doing some "amazing things"

A seven-year-old boy has written a letter to footballer Marcus Rashford thanking him for helping "children through the hardest times".

Jack sent a note to the 22-year-old Manchester United forward, who is campaigning to fight child poverty.

"Because of you, we will donate more food to food banks... Can you please join Spurs?", Jack wrote.

Rashford shared the letter on Twitter, adding kindness "makes the world go round."

image caption Marcus Rashford successfully campaigned to extend free school meals and is fighting to reduce child poverty

Jack wrote to Rashford, thanking him for doing some "amazing things" and for being "thoutful" [sic].

"You make me want to help others and be a better person," the seven-year-old added.

He said: "Really made me smile tonight.

"Keep being kind. That's what makes the world go round."