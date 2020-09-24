Murder arrests after man fatally stabbed in Wythenshawe Published duration 8 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption The stabbing happened in Royal Oak Road, Wythenshawe

Two teenagers have been arrested over the fatal stabbing of a man in Manchester.

Lee Knott, 45, was stabbed "multiple times" in Royal Oak Road in Wythenshawe at about 17:10 BST on Tuesday.

Greater Manchester Police said he had got out of a van and walked along the road when a group of men started shouting at him.

One then stabbed the victim and they all ran off. Mr Knott was pronounced dead in hospital.

Two men, aged 18 and 19, are being questioned on suspicion of murder. A third suspect is being sought.

Det Ch Insp Alan Clitherow said it was "a particularly violent attack" and called for any witnesses to come forward.

