Man charged with murder after Wythenshawe stabbing
A man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing.
Lee Knott, 45, was attacked while walking in Royal Oak Road, Wythenshawe, at about 17:10 BST on Tuesday, police said.
He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Tony Robertson, 19, of Atlow Drive, Wythenshawe has also been charged with threatening another in a public place with a bladed article. He remains in custody until a court hearing.
He will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Monday.