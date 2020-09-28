Coronavirus: Manchester patient treated with arthritis drug Published duration 8 minutes ago

image copyright PA Media image caption Farhan Hamid, 41, has received the drug while being treated in intensive care

A man with severe Covid-19 has become the first UK coronavirus patient to be treated with an experimental arthritis drug.

Farhan Hamid, 41, has received a dose of otilimab while in intensive care at Manchester Royal Infirmary.

Doctors hope the drug could ease the effects of coronavirus.

Mr Hamid, from south Manchester, was recruited to take part in the Oscar (Otilimab in Severe Covid-19 Related Disease) study earlier this month.

The aim of the clinical trial is to assess the drug's effectiveness in treating severe lung disease associated with Covid-19 infection.

image copyright PA Media image caption Dr Andy Martin is leading the clinical trial

Otilimab is currently under investigation as a potential treatment for rheumatoid arthritis.

Dr Tim Felton, clinical lead for all Covid-19-related studies at Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, said: "The primary end point of this study is that participants are alive and free of lung failure after 28 days - so this research is potentially life-saving."

Funded by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Oscar is one of a number of Covid-19 studies that have been given urgent public health research status by the Department of Health and Social Care.

There are plans to recruit 800 patients globally for the study, and GSK has said it is aiming to conduct the study at five hospitals in the UK.

The Manchester Royal Infirmary trial is being led by intensive care and anaesthesia consultant Dr Andy Martin.

The results from the study are expected in the first half of 2021.