Covid: Manchester Metropolitan students 'feel completely neglected' Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright PA Media image caption About 1,700 university students at Manchester Metropolitan University have been told to self-isolate

Students who have been forced into a two-week lockdown say they feel "completely neglected".

About 1,700 university students at Manchester Metropolitan University have been told to self-isolate after 127 tested positive for Covid-19.

Anna Billaney said: "I'm studying textile and design, I can't do that from my bedroom."

"I feel like this lockdown will have a big impact on the mental health of a lot of the students."

She added: "I just feel completely neglected; there's been little in the way of pastoral care."

Students in accommodation blocks at Birley campus and Cambridge Halls have been told to stay in their rooms for 14 days, even if they have no symptoms.

The university says the lockdown is "necessary" to prevent the spread of Covid-19 to other students, staff and the local community.

It has offered financial support, a package of care, food parcels and online learning to those affected, but many are worried about food.

Aslan Warburton, who is one of 12 in a flat in Birley, said: "We're all trying to get deliveries, but that's the same for 2,000 people, so a supermarket trying to deliver that much food to that many people is not going to be an easy thing."

image caption Flatmates Natasha Kutscheruk and Joe Ward

Natasha Kutscheruk said: "We're only allowed out for medical emergencies or to get food deliveries, but that's about it."

Her flatmate Joe Ward told BBC News: "After these two weeks have finished, there's still going to be people who are positive with Covid and it's still going to be spreading around the accommodation.

"This could be going on for four weeks, six weeks, we just don't know, that's the issue.

"If I was made aware that this is how things would be and things would only be online, then I definitely would have reconsidered going to university this year.

"I would definitely like to think that there might be some sort of compensation."

Tom Gleave, who is living in Cambridge Hall, was already self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

He said the lockdown "came down hard and fast and didn't really give people time to prep".

image caption Tom Gleave was already self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19

Lewis Fowles, 18, of Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire, is also self-isolating after two people in his flat tested positive.

Mr Fowles, who is studying acting, said: "We've been told we can only go outside for a smoke which is pretty crazy.

"It's a very strange atmosphere. My parents have brought me food for home but a lot of people are worried.

"This is hardly what I wanted for my first student experience - I mean I should have been going out and meeting people for Freshers Week.

"There have been lots of flat parties and there was one huge one with 100 people, which was pretty silly given the circumstances.

"But people aren't doing that any more as it's not allowed."

India Giles said: "All of our flat has tested negative about two or three days ago, so we were all celebrating thinking we could go out.

"But they have a security guard on the door and you can't go out for shopping or anything like that."