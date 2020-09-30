Manchester street brawl stabbing leaves man critically injured Published duration 13 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption The attacks happened on Tuesday afternoon, in Church Lane, Harpurhey

A man was critically injured when he was stabbed during a street brawl involving a number of people in Manchester.

The victim was attacked in the Harpurhey area on Tuesday afternoon, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Police are also linking it to another attack on the same road in Church Lane, where another man suffered knife wounds

Police have yet to make any arrests and GMP has appealed for information.

A spokesman said the first victim, aged in his 30s, was attacked at about 14:45 GMT in Church Lane, where the second man, also in his 30s, was also injured and later presented himself at hospital.

"Enquiries so far have established that a group of individuals had been involved in an altercation," the spokesman said.

Det Insp Tony Platten, of GMP's City of Manchester division, said residents will see an increased police presence in the area.

"This kind of violent behaviour will not be tolerated and we're asking anyone with information to come forward to so we can find those responsible," he said.