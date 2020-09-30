Coronavirus forces council review of Manchester's Christmas markets plans Published duration 45 minutes ago

image copyright Manchester City Council image caption The Christmas Market in Manchester's Albert Square attracts millions of visitors every year

Plans for Manchester's Christmas markets are on hold while councillors assess whether they can be held safely during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, no organised Bonfire night events will go ahead, the switching on of Manchester's Christmas lights will not be marked formally, and New Year's Eve will not boast a fireworks display.

"We understand that cancelling events will come as a blow to many people," said Councillor Luthfur Rahman.

"We don't take these decisions easily."

Mr Rahman said the council had been working with event organisers to either postpone them or take them online wherever possible.

"Public safety must be at the front and centre of everything we do," he added.

image caption Manchester City Council says Christmas will be different this year

Councillor Pat Karney said: "Covid-19 means that Christmas will be different this year, but we are working hard towards celebrating the festive season as safely as possible. So watch this space."

Councillors are considering whether social distancing would be possible at the markets, which attract many thousands of people to Manchester each year.

Mr Karney added: "We're very aware that lots of festive events have been announced elsewhere and then had to be pulled back. We've got some more work to do to ensure the event can be managed safely."

The council promises there will be Christmas lights in the city centre as usual ,with the return of the Giant Santa along with a trail of light sculptures.

The Skate Manchester ice rink in Cathedral Gardens - which can limit entry numbers to ensure social distancing - will go ahead and tickets can be booked online.

All events are subject to coronavirus regulations, and could be affected if local Covid-19 guidelines change.