Rochdale stabbing: Woman who fled to Ireland after killing man jailed
- Published
A woman who fled the country after "needlessly" getting involved in a street fight and fatally stabbing a man has been jailed.
Kelly Gray stabbed 23-year-old David Gavin in the neck in a large brawl in Rochdale on 17 May 2019, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
The 32-year-old, of no fixed address, was later arrested in Ireland.
She was sentenced to 10 years in prison at Manchester Crown Court after pleading guilty to manslaughter.
A GMP spokesman said Mr Gavin was stabbed during a large fight on Berwick Street at about 20:55 BST.
He was found with a stab wound to his neck and later died in hospital.
The 23-year-old had initially been confronted by a group of men, some of whom were armed with weapons, in front of a crowd of people, the force spokesman said.
He said Gray had stepped out of the crowd and joined in the attack, stabbing Mr Gavin in the neck.
Speaking after sentencing, Det Ch Insp Andrew Butterworth said it had been "a devastating incident which has left a wife without her husband and two little girls without their dad".
"Gray was an onlooker who had nothing to do with the original altercation," he said, adding: "She needlessly chose to get involved."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
- Published
- 24 September 2019