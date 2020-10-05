Coronavirus: Bolton rule-breaker given fourth fine over parties
Greater Manchester Police have issued a fourth fixed penalty notice to the same person for breaching Covid-19 rules during "a busy weekend for officers".
A spokesman said it handed out 85 fines between Friday and Sunday, bringing the total number it has issued to 400.
He said one person had now been fined a total of £800 for hosting four large gatherings at an address in Bolton.
The town was recently brought out of strict restrictions after the rate of Covid-19 cases in the area fell.
Bolton recorded almost 240 cases per 100,000 people on 2 October, down from 261 cases per 100,000 seven days earlier.
It is the only one of Greater Manchester's ten boroughs to have seen a reduction in the past week, with nearby Manchester now having the highest rate of infections in England, with just under 530 cases per 100,000.
Residents in Greater Manchester are not allowed to host people from outside their household or social bubble in either their home or garden and wedding receptions are limited to 15 people.
The police spokesman said other breaches at the weekend saw officers having to issue notices at a Stockport wedding reception which 60 people attended and a Bolton birthday party with 30 guests.
Assistant Chief Constable Nick Bailey said while the "vast majority" were abiding by the rules, some "continue to flout the law".
"I would appeal to this small minority to think of the safety of their nearest and dearest before making decisions that literally risk people's lives," he said.
"Should that not be reason enough, I would also remind people of the very stark financial penalties now in place for failing to follow lockdown guidance," he added.
