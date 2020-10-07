Girl, 14, dies two days after Moston 'hit-and-run'
- Published
A 14-year-old girl has died two days after she was struck by a car.
The crash happened on Lightbowne Road in Moston, Greater Manchester, at about 08:15 BST on Monday. The girl, whose identity has yet to be released, died in hospital on Wednesday.
Kevin Pryce of Quail Street, Oldham, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.
He will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.
Mr Pryce is also charged with causing death while uninsured and failing to report a road traffic collision.
