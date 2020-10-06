Killer of Salford's Mr Big 'plotted to murder two other men'
- Published
A man who murdered Salford's Mr Big, Paul Massey, also plotted to kill two other men months before it as part of a gang war, a jury has heard.
Mark Fellows, 40, is accused of conspiring to murder Massey's associates Abduhl Khan in a shooting and Aaron Williams in a machete attack.
Massey, who was known as Mr Big, was shot dead outside his home in July 2015, Manchester Crown Court heard.
Fellows denies two counts of conspiracy to murder both Mr Khan and Mr Williams.
'Lethal intent'
Opening the case, prosecutor Jaime Hamilton QC said both attacks took place amid "gangland warfare" in Salford between the A Team, led by Stephen Britton, and the Anti-A Team, headed by Michael Carroll, a former friend of Mr Britton.
"It was a deadly war fought with lethal intent," he said.
"At the heart of the dispute it only mattered which side you were on."
Fellows and co-defendants Jamie Rothwell, 33, Aaron Parkin, 32, Liam Gee, 31, and Warren Barnes, 32, all owed their allegiance to the Carroll gang at the time of their alleged involvement, said Mr Hamilton.
He said the dispute started in January 2015 when A Team members used a chainsaw to remove the roof of a car belonging to Mr Carroll's former girlfriend and threatened her.
Tracker devices were then placed on Mr Khan's car and a vehicle connected to Mr Williams, to trace their movements, the court heard.
Mr Hamilton said Mr Khan was shot at four times on 18 February 2015 with three coming from the same weapon - probably a pump-action shotgun.
"Mr Khan refused to provide a formal statement. However, he spoke with a police officer when being treated in hospital and told the officer he was sitting in his car when he saw two masked men run up and start blasting," he said.
On 23 March, Mr Williams suffered injuries to the torso, head and neck after he was attacked by balaclava-clad assailants armed with a machete.
A string of clashes between the two gangs followed, including the fatal shooting of Massey, 55, who had earlier been in the company of Mr Khan and Mr Britton on the day he died.
Fellows, Mr Rothwell, Parkin and Mr Gee deny conspiring with Mr Carroll and others to murder Mr Khan.
Fellows, Mr Rothwell, Parkin and Mr Barnes deny conspiring with Mr Carroll and others to murder Williams.
Parkin has pleaded guilty to alternative counts of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm to Mr Khan and Mr Williams with intent.
Jurors were told Carroll fled to Spain in August 2015 and several members of the A Team followed in 2016 with the intention of tracking down and killing him.
The trial continues.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk