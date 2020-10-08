Barry Bennell: Ex-football coach sentenced for more sexual offences
- Published
Former football coach and serial paedophile Barry Bennell has been sentenced to four more years for abusing two young boys 30 years ago.
The ex-Crewe Alexandra coach and Manchester City scout, also known as Richard Jones, has already been convicted of 52 child sexual offences.
He admitted previously to a further nine offences in relation to the boys, at a Chester Crown Court hearing.
The 66-year-old is currently serving a 30-year sentence.
Bennell appeared via videolink from HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire.
Judge Patrick Thompson said the sentence would be served consecutively to his current prison term, meaning a total sentence of 34 years in custody, with an additional two years on licence.
He committed the offences that have led to the jail term being extended, between 1979 and 1988.
"You had a respected position as a football coach for professional football clubs including Crewe Alexandra, Manchester City and Stoke City," Judge Thompson told him.
"It was a position you grossly abused in order to use those boys as your sexual playthings."
He told Bennell the boys in this latest case were "children whose parents trusted and respected you, when in fact you were a parent's worst nightmare".
He said the victims were "heroes" for coming forward with their stories.
The former football talent spotter was described as the "devil incarnate" by a judge after he was convicted in 2018 of abusing 12 boys, aged eight to 15, between 1979 and 1991.
Bennell was previously convicted of child abuse on three other occasions.
He received jail sentences in the UK and in the US in 1995, 1998 and 2015.