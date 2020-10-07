No-protest zone for outside Manchester abortion clinic
A zone around an abortion clinic which bans protesters from standing outside it has been approved.
Staff and patients at the Marie Stopes clinic, in Fallowfield, Manchester, said they had suffered harassment from anti-abortion protesters for 10 years.
Manchester City Council said its priority was the "safety of residents".
Anti-abortion campaign group 40 Days for Life has yet to comment but previously said its vigils were "peaceful, prayerful and legal".
Pro-choice campaigners Sister Supporter Manchester said the public space protection order, which will be in effect for three years, came as a "great relief".
"The overriding priority of Manchester council is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our residents," city council deputy leader Nigel Murphy told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"No-one should have to put up with behaviour which has a negative impact on them or their environment."
'Harassment and intimidation'
He said after looking at the evidence and "taking into account what people have told us" the decision had been taken to introduce the order.
Eabha Doherty, founder of the Manchester branch of Sister Supporter, said in a statement: "This news will come as a great relief to clinic users and staff who have had to endure years of harassment and intimidation from anti-abortion protesters.
"We are hopeful this new measure will provide adequate protection for those accessing the clinic from now on."
The 40 Days For Live movement has previously said its vigils at the clinic in Wynnstay Grove were "peaceful, prayerful and legal".
The order, which will come into effect on Friday, will cover all of Wynnstay Grove and Wilmslow Road from the junction with Willow Bank to the Sherwood Street junction and Ladybarn Road.
A challenge to the order can be made to the High Court in the next six weeks.
