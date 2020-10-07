BBC News

Manslaughter charge over death of man hit by car after Rochdale attack

image captionPolice were called by the ambulance service after Mr Terbeche was found unconscious

A man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of a man who was hit by a car after an assault.

Ammar Terbeche was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found by police near The Esplanade, Rochdale, shortly after 03:00 BST on 20 September.

Greater Manchester Police previously said the 32-year-old had been set upon after a conversation with three men and hit by a vehicle "a short time later".

A 27-year-old man is expected to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court later.

