Manslaughter charge over death of man hit by car after Rochdale attack
- Published
A man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of a man who was hit by a car after an assault.
Ammar Terbeche was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found by police near The Esplanade, Rochdale, shortly after 03:00 BST on 20 September.
Greater Manchester Police previously said the 32-year-old had been set upon after a conversation with three men and hit by a vehicle "a short time later".
A 27-year-old man is expected to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court later.
