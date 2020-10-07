Radcliffe baby death: Murder accused 'investigated over child injury'
A man accused of murdering a one-year-old girl was being investigated on suspicion of seriously injuring another child, a jury has heard.
Jamie Chadwick, 22, denies killing Orianna Crilly-Cifrova in a "particularly violent" attack in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, in October 2019.
Orianna died after being found injured at a flat in Cross Lane.
Her mother Chelsea Crilly, 20, denies allowing her death.
Ms Crilly knew Mr Chadwick was being investigated by police and social services over unexplained injuries to a six-month-old boy, Manchester Crown Court heard.
'Flawed judgement'
Opening the case, Peter Wright QC said Ms Crilly had been "warned repeatedly" of the danger Mr Chadwick might pose to Orianna.
The court heard on 16 October when Mr Chadwick had been left alone with Orianna, Ms Crilly and the defendant's sister returned to find the toddler strapped in her pram but "floppy" and "completely white".
He told them she had "banged her head" after falling down some steps while he had been sitting on the toilet but that she was "fine", the jury was told.
Paramedics observed that Orianna was grey in colour, "looked dead" and was not breathing.
She died in hospital the following day.
Mr Wright said medical evidence would show that the account given was not compatible with the injuries sustained.
He told the court the injuries were consistent with Orianna being picked up and swung against a very hard surface, stamped on or hit very hard with a blunt object.
He said further examinations showed Orianna had also sustained serious non-accidental injuries to her spine and ribs on at least two separate occasions in the days leading up to her death and she "must have been in obvious distress when handled".
Mr Wright said Mr Chadwick was under investigation by police and social services from 30 July 2018 in relation to injuries sustained by a separate child with a different mother.
He denied causing any injury and the inquiry has since concluded with no further action taken against him.
However the court heard Ms Crilly lied to "concerned" agencies about being in a relationship with him while the investigation continued and the pair moved in together with Orianna in September 2019.
Mr Wright said: "We say the warnings could not have been more explicit. Chelsea Crilly chose to ignore them. Instead she chose to trust her own flawed judgment."
Mr Chadwick denies murder.
Ms Crilly denies allowing the death of a child.
The trial continues.