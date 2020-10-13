West Lancashire Council fears influx of drinkers after pub lockdown
- Published
A leader whose council borders the Liverpool City Region (LCR) says it is "inevitable" it will receive the "very high" Covid-19 alert level.
West Lancashire Council, which has is the ninth worst infection rate in England, borders LCR where pubs will have to shut on Wednesday.
Council chiefs fear drinkers from there may head to their area.
LCR was the first area in England to be placed in the highest level of the new three-tier lockdown system on Monday,
West Lancashire is currently in the "high" second tier of the Covid alert system, where pubs remain open.
Ian Moran, leader of the Labour-controlled authority, said: "Looking at the figures I would say it is only a matter of time before we go into the third tier."
Mr Moran said the council was concerned of an influx of drinkers from LCR boroughs such as Sefton, Knowsley and St Helens after Wednesday.
"There is nothing to stop people travelling it is only a guide - all I can do is appeal to people 'don't travel to West Lancashire'," he said.
Lancashire County Council leader Geoff Driver said the county avoided the most severe virus alert category after a "last-minute reprieve" from ministers on Monday.
But he also said it was "inevitable" parts - or all - of the county would move into the top tier of the new system.
The Tory council leader added meetings were taking place earlier to agree a deal for financial help for businesses affected.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk