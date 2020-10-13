Coronavirus: Tory MP Chris Green resigns as ministerial aide
A Tory MP has resigned as a ministerial aide over coronavirus restrictions, saying the "attempted cure is worse than the disease".
Chris Green, who represents Bolton West, said Covid-19 measures had "failed to control the number of positive tests" within his borough.
Mr Green said he believes there are "better alternatives to the government's approach" to the pandemic.
He added that many other health problems were being created.
In a letter to the prime minister, Mr Green, who was elected in 2015, said he has made the decision to resign as a parliamentary private secretary to Baroness Evans, the leader of the House of Lords.
'Better alternatives'
"During the lockdown period, in comparison to last year, Bolton has seen 20,000 fewer GP referrals to hospital, whilst many other people have not accessed vital treatment because they have been too frightened to do so," he wrote.
"By taking the current approach to Covid-19 we are creating many other health problems, which are leading to pain, suffering and death."
He added that "there is a healthy debate on how we can eliminate this coronavirus or how we can live with it and this is being led by many distinguished academics, epidemiologists and other specialists".
"I believe that there are better alternatives to the government's approach, so I therefore tender my resignation," he added.
