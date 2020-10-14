Coronavirus: Greater Manchester 'should not be moved to Tier 3'
Greater Manchester should not be moved to the "very high" Covid alert level as it puts councils in an "invidious position," its local leaders have said.
The area's council leaders and mayor and deputy mayor said they rejected the ministers' "current drive to pile pressure on places to enter Tier 3".
In a joint statement, its leaders said Tier 3 was "fundamentally flawed".
A short lockdown would be preferable if the government refuses to provide substantial support, some leaders said.
The nine Labour council leaders, the Conservative Bolton council leader, the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and Deputy Mayor Baroness Bev Hughes said the "government is placing councils in an invidious position".
"If councils adopt the Chief Medical Officer's advice, they will better control the virus but cause substantial economic damage which will take a long time to repair," the statement said.
"If they only follow the baseline requirements, they will reduce the harm to the economy but fail to bring down the rate of infection. Neither is an acceptable option."
The leaders added the "evidence does not currently support" moving Greater Manchester to Tier 3 from Tier 2.
"The rate of Covid infection in Greater Manchester is much lower, at 357.6 cases per 100,000, compared to Liverpool City Region which is in Tier 3 at 488.0 cases per 100,000," they added.
"If cases continue to rise as predicted, and the government continues to refuse to provide the substantial economic support that Tier 3 areas will need, then a number of leaders in Greater Manchester believe a national circuit break, with the required financial support would be a preferable option," the statement added.
The Liverpool City Region is the only area of England to have been given the strictest set of measures so far while all boroughs in Greater Manchester are in Tier 2.
Areas on medium alert (Tier 1) are subject to the national restrictions currently in force while, in addition to these restrictions, areas on high alert (Tier 2) are not allowed to mix indoors.
Places on very high alert (Tier 3) face extra curbs, with different households banned from mixing indoors or outdoors in hospitality venues or private gardens.
Pubs and bars will be closed unless they are serving substantial meals and there is also guidance against travelling in and out of the area.
Further restrictions may be agreed for particular regions in the top tier.
