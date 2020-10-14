Coronavirus: Manchester's Christmas markets cancelled due to pandemic
- Published
Manchester's Christmas markets have been cancelled this year because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Hopes of having even three small mini-markets have also been abandoned due to fears of the spread of coronavirus.
Councillor Pat Karney said it was a "very disappointing" since the markets had brought "great joy and enjoyment over the past 25 years".
He added: "We kept it under review but commercially and public healthwise they didn't pass the test."
Manchester City Council has already scrapped any organised Bonfire night events while the switching on of the city's Christmas lights will not be marked formally, and New Year's Eve will not have a fireworks display.
Councillors considered whether social distancing could be possible at the markets, which attract many thousands of people to Manchester each year.
