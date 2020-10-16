Coronavirus: Greater Manchester Tier 3 move 'frustration'
- Published
Businesses in Greater Manchester say they are frustrated by the uncertainty over whether the area will be moved into Tier 3 Covid-19 restrictions.
Discussions between the government and local leaders over putting the region into the highest level have stalled.
Leader of Manchester City Council Sir Richard Leese said no talks were planned for Friday.
One business owner said "hats off" to local leaders for fighting but "not knowing is killing the business".
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said the move to Tier 3 - the "very high" alert level which includes pub closures and bans on household mixing indoors, in private gardens and most outdoor venues - would amount to a "punishing lockdown" without "proper support".
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has asked Greater Manchester's local leaders to "put party politics" aside.
'Stressful'
But Karina Jadhav, owner of Menagerie restaurant in Manchester city centre, said: "I think it's pretty unanimous in this city, we all feel like Andy Burnham is speaking for us.
"It's easy for somebody who doesn't know what poverty feels like to say there is no financial support there.
"I'm sure Boris Johnson has never had to face it. I have a team here who I will have to face and when they don't have enough hours and can't afford to pay their bills where do we go from there?"
Sarah Morrison from Little Box Gym in Chorlton, Manchester said "fair play" to Mr Burnham and local leaders who were "fighting for the best deal for residents and businesses".
"Hats off to him," she said, but added it was "difficult and stressful" not knowing what was going to happen.
"You're going home and waiting for the news, then going to bed thinking will it affect the next day and it is stressful," Ms Morrison said.
She said because of the uncertainty people were cancelling sessions or not booking at all.
"So it is stressful on a personal level but the not knowing is killing the business."
Ms Morrison said if gyms were to close it would be "unfair".
"We're trying to keep everyone active. We're not overpopulating the gym, we're cleaning things down, staying 2m apart, ventilating the area.
"For people's mental health as well, if people can't go out and see people they can come to the gym and escape for 45 minutes."
Tim Flynn owner of the New Oxford pub on Chapel Street, Salford, said he was pleased to see Mr Burnham "sticking up for businesses" but was frustrated not knowing "if even tomorrow we can open".
The government was treating the North with contempt and "using us as guinea pigs", he said, adding: "If the situation was in London we would be in national lockdown".
He said Tier 3 would be "absolutely devastating" for his business which would "probably last about three months".
Mr Flynn said not knowing what to order while having the threat of further restrictions was "really annoying".
"I decided to restock once I heard only Liverpool was in Tier 3 on Monday - I have just taken a delivery.
"I have been very careful about restocking, never knowing when we might be locked down."
Lorraine, who runs the Fishergate Inn in Wigan, which would be forced to close under Tier 3, said she would "rather a total shutdown for two weeks than this wishy washy bit that they're doing".
She thought it was "unfair" wet pubs would be singled out, adding: "What difference is the food, can you have one burger and chips and stay all day drinking?".
'Take it or leave it'
She said the pub had restricted numbers, cut hours and introduced table service, all resulting in "losing more trade".
"People will just go elsewhere. When they shut pubs in Bolton they just came here. It's just sending it from one area to another."
Eammon O'Brien, leader of Bury Council, said: "The problem we have is the approach from the government has far too often been take it or leave it."
"We're told 'sorry there is no money' and I don't accept that argument.
"What we need right now is something quite severe to bring down infections. I don't think tinkering around hospitality is going to make a difference."
A circuit breaker made more sense, he added.
Liberal Democrat opposition leader in Manchester John Leech accused local leaders of being "completely irresponsible" by not endorsing Tier 3 restrictions but also said he supported a circuit breaker.
Nothing eclipsed public health, he said, adding: "Now is not the time for distractions, legal threats."
However, he said Tier 3 restrictions could be "too little, too late".
Jon Duffy, senior vice president of Genting casinos, said a move to Tier 3 would be "devastating", particularly for staff in Bolton where local restrictions were only just eased, allowing the casino to reopen on 3 October.
"We haven't had a single reported case of coronavirus," he said.
"There's no logic, it's not fixing the problem."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk