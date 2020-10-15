Winsford murder arrests: Two more teenagers held by police
- Published
Two boys aged 15 and 17 have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who died after a "disturbance" in the street, police have said.
Keagan Crimes, 27, was fatally injured in Cheviot Square, Winsford, at 22:30 BST on Sunday, Cheshire Police said.
Two other men, aged 26 and 36, were also seriously injured in the incident.
Mr Crimes' relatives have urged anyone with information to come forward after his death "left a massive hole in our family".
"We thank everyone for their kind and sincere words. It does mean a lot to us," his family added.
The teenagers remain in police custody along with three 16-year-old boys, who were arrested earlier in the week on suspicion of murder.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk