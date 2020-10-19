Mia Strothers: Safety campaigners hold rush hour road block
Protesters have blocked a road during the morning rush hour to demand safety improvements to a stretch where a 14-year-old girl was killed.
Mia Strothers died two days after being hit by a car as she crossed Lightbowne Road in Moston, Manchester on 5 October.
Campaigners want better crossings and lighting on the dual carriageway.
Manchester City Council said "potential permanent changes to the local road layout" were being considered.
Mia's grandfather Garry Strothers said the road was dangerous to children as they had to "look, see when the lights change and make a run for it".
"There is a little gap in the middle of the road where they have to stand... then they are in no man's land," he added.
Road safety campaigner Nicola McMillan said the road needed zebra crossings and "lollipop ladies", adding: "It needs making safe so the kids can go to school."
Council employees have put cones at the junction where Mia was struck to slow traffic.
Councillor Angeliki Stogia said an "investigation into potential permanent changes to the local road layout" had begun, but "no final decisions will be made until Mia's family has been consulted and the school and local community have also provided their views".
A 45-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving in connection with Mia's death.
