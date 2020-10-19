Manchester Arena Inquiry: Father 'knew Abedi was suicide bomber'
- Published
A father picking up his children on the night of the Manchester Arena attack said he thought "straight away" that Salman Abedi was a suicide bomber.
Neal Hatfield told the public inquiry when he saw Abedi in the foyer of the arena his rucksack did not look normal as it did not flex under his weight.
"It was rock solid, that's what alarmed me straight away," Mr Hatfield said.
Twenty-two people were killed and many more injured when the bomb went off as they left the concert on 22 May 2017.
Mr Hatfield was about to go up the stairs to the mezzanine area of the arena's City Room when he saw 22-year-old Abedi with his back to him "in the process of laying down, he had a backpack on the floor next to him".
He told the inquiry the bag was totally disconnected from Abedi's back, adding: "It was almost as if he was trying to protect the bag and not touched it.
"I thought suicide bomber straight away, very little doubt in my mind. Honestly, my heart was racing.
"The way he was dressed, the way he was acting, the body language was that he was trying to protect the bag. He was pretending to be casual, but I could see what he was doing."
The inquiry continues.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk