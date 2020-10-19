Penketh Parish Council chair apologises for abusive outburst
A parish council chairman faces calls to resign after an expletive-laden outburst at a fellow councillor.
David Simm told another member of Penketh Parish Council meeting to "wipe that...smirk off your face" and then swore over Zoom on Wednesday.
It comes amid tension between Labour and independent parish councillors.
Mr Simm has since issued an apology, saying his language was unacceptable and he thought his microphone was on mute at the time.
Matters escalated during part of the meeting which was not open to the public, the Local Democracy Service said.
Labour's Mr Simm asked members if they were in agreement about starting a tendering process, before his outburst.
'Utterly unprofessional'
Councillor David Keane, who is also Cheshire's police and crime commissioner, intervened.
"There's been lots of personal attacks this evening that are way outside of the realms of the council and whilst we can understand everyone's frustration we're going to get to a stage where this is utterly unprofessional," he said.
Independent councillor Craig Lenihan said Mr Simm had directed those "disgusting remarks at myself".
"I have asked for the resignation of the chair and I will continue to do so until he does the right thing and steps down," he added.
Mr Simm said he "broke" as a result of ongoing tensions between members and apologised wholeheartedly.
"As many of you know I'm a mild mannered individual and have worked alongside many of the community in my voluntary role with the food hub throughout the pandemic," he said.
"I do not wish to stand down from my voluntary involvement in our community - I want to continue to serve in the best way I can moving forward."
