Laurimas Ruzanov murder: Man jailed for life over house party stabbing
A "brutal and callous" murderer who stabbed a man at a Greater Manchester house party has been jailed for life.
Laurimas Ruzanov, 35, died after he was attacked by Ricardas Jonusas in an unprovoked incident, police said.
Jonusas then left the party on Mornington Road, Bolton and went on to boast to a friend about what he had done, Greater Manchester Police said.
The 32-year-old was sentenced at Bolton Crown Court to life with a minimum of 15 years after admitting murder.
An argument began between the men in an upstairs room at the house, police said.
Following the dispute, Jonusas, of Balby Road, Doncaster, went downstairs and picked up a knife from the kitchen before making his way back upstairs.
Despite Mr Ruzanov's girlfriend trying to stop him, Jonusas made two stabbing motions towards the victim - one of which penetrated his abdomen and proved to be fatal, the force said.
Police were called to the house at 23:40 BST but Mr Ruzanov was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
Senior investigating officer Duncan Thorpe said: "This was a brutal and callous attack that was unprovoked and has ultimately robbed a man of his life, while causing immense hurt for his loved ones."
