Manchester Arena Inquiry paused after Covid-19 cases at court

Published
image copyrightFamily handouts
image captionTop row (left to right): Alison Howe, Martyn Hett, Lisa Lees, Courtney Boyle, Eilidh MacLeod, Elaine McIver, Georgina Callander, Jane Tweddle - Middle row (left to right): John Atkinson, Kelly Brewster, Liam Curry, Chloe Rutherford, Marcin Klis, Angelika Klis, Megan Hurley, Michelle Kiss - Bottom row (left to right): Nell Jones, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, Philip Tron, Saffie-Rose Roussos, Sorrel Leczkowski, Wendy Fawell

The public inquiry into the Manchester Arena boming has been paused after court staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Three confirmed and three suspected cases were linked to workers at Manchester Magistrates' Court.

The cases are not directly connected to the inquiry, but Thursday's session has been adjourned as a precaution.

Evidence is expected to resume on Monday if it is deemed safe to continue.

"The safety of everyone attending the Manchester Arena Inquiry is our priority," a statement said.

Earlier on Wednesday the inquiry heard from a security steward who worked on the night of the terror attack who said looking for suspicious people "wasn't at the top of my list".

CCTV footage was shown of Salman Abedi approaching Robert Atkinson nearly four hours before he killed himself and 22 others on 22 May 2017.

