Covid-19: Greater Manchester Tier 3 move prompts more police patrols
Police have urged the public to comply with restrictions as Greater Manchester prepares to be placed under the highest Covid-19 alert.
Greater Manchester chief constable said more officers will be on duty "to make sure that we can deal with whatever comes our way".
People who "blatantly flout the law" will be fined, Ian Hopkins said.
The borough is the third area to enter Tier Three with restrictions coming into force at 00:01 on Friday.
"Clearly one of the messages I want to get over to people is 'go home' when restaurants and licensed premises close at 22:00," Mr Hopkins said.
His message comes as it was confirmed that as of 15 October, the force has issued 23 £1,000 fines to people failing to self-isolate on their return from international travel.
Because of the cumulative effect of fixed penalty notices, one person has been issued with fines up £3,100.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) is also looking to enforce a closure order on a house where eight fixed penalty notices have been issued, while five £1,000 fines have been handed to premises that have remained open after 22:00.
A £10,000 fine has also been issued in Longsight to an Indian restaurant that hosted a wedding reception involving live music.
"We don't want to be out there issuing fixed penalty notices for breaches of coronavirus legislation," said Mr Hopkins.
"I would much rather my officers were dealing with the levels of crime and disorder that we've got, which are back to pre-Covid levels.
"But we absolutely recognise our role in trying to help stem the tide of the infection and if that means we have to enforce those that blatantly flout the law, then we will do that."
