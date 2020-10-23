Covid: Bolton MP Yasmin Qureshi discharged from hospital
MP Yasmin Qureshi has been discharged from hospital where she was treated for pneumonia after testing positive for Covid-19.
The Labour MP for Bolton South East said she fell ill 10 days ago and immediately self-isolated, but then began to feel "much worse".
She announced she was discharged from Royal Bolton Hospital on Friday, after six days of treatment.
Ms Qureshi, 57, thanked NHS staff for their "excellent care".
Shadow international development minister Ms Qureshi was one of the Greater Manchester MPs who argued against tier three restrictions being imposed in the region.
She tweeted: "A quick message to say that, thanks to the excellent care I received at [Bolton NHS] over the last week, I have now been discharged from hospital.
"I am so grateful to the wonderful staff who looked after me and proud of the NHS."
