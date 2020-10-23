Radcliffe baby murder suspect denies making up story
A man accused of murdering a baby girl has denied fabricating a claim that the child was fatally kicked by her mother.
Jamie Chadwick, 22, initially told police he was home alone with Orianna Crilly-Cifrova, when she crawled towards him and fell down steps.
He changed his account during his trial this week, saying the mother Chelsea Crilly had sent her daughter "flying" with a "pretty hard side-kick".
He denies murder. while Ms Crilly, 20, denies allowing the death of a child.
Orianna was found "floppy" and "completely white" in her pram at Ms Crilly's flat in Radcliffe, Bury, on 16 October 2019, the trial at Manchester Crown Court heard.
She died in hospital the following day.
In his amended defence statement, Mr Chadwick, who is not Orianna's father and has learning difficulties, said he did not see the impact but assumed Orianna went into a glass TV stand.
'Particularly violent attack'
He agreed in court that the medical evidence showed the injuries could not have been caused by the fall he had initially described.
Ian Henderson QC, representing Ms Crilly, asked him: "Did you come up with the story of Chelsea kicking Orianna to put the blame on Chelsea?"
"No," replied Mr Chadwick. "Chelsea told me to say it. I stuck up for Chelsea because I loved her."
Prosecutor Peter Wright QC suggested to Mr Chadwick: "You have simply switched Chelsea's name for your name."
The defendant denied that he had kicked the baby.
Prosecutors have said Mr Chadwick inflicted a "particularly violent attack" on the toddler, who suffered injuries consistent with being picked up and swung against a very hard surface, stamped on or hit very hard with a blunt object.
Orianna had also sustained serious non-accidental injuries to her spine and ribs on at least two separate occasions in the days leading up to her death, the court heard.
Ms Crilly is accused of leaving her daughter alone with Mr Chadwick despite knowing he was under investigation over unexplained serious brain injuries to another young child.
The court heard he denied any responsibility for the injuries in July 2018, when he was living under the same roof as the six-month-old boy and his mother, and was later told he faced no further action.
The trial continues.