Lee Oates death: Suspect charged with man's murder
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after a man died days after suffering head injuries.
Lee Warren Oates, 49, was taken to hospital after police were called to an assault at a home on Leicester Road in Salford at 21:00 BST on 26 September.
He died six days later, Greater Manchester Police said.
Jack Kent, 21, of Leicester Road, appeared at Manchester Crown Court and was remanded to appear at the same court on 1 February for a plea hearing.
