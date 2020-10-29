Radcliffe baby murder accused 'deceived child's mother'
A mother accused of allowing the death of her 12-month-old daughter was "deceived" by her "manipulative murderer" partner, a court has heard.
Manchester Crown Court heard Chelsea Crilly, 20, was warned over Orianna Crilly-Cifrova's safety after starting a relationship with Jamie Chadwick.
Mr Chadwick was under investigation for seriously injuring another child, referred to in court as Baby T.
Ms Crilly denies allowing Orianna's death and Mr Chadwick denies murder.
Mr Chadwick, 22, denies attacking Orianna at their flat in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, on 16 October last year and during evidence he changed his initial account that she had fallen down stairs, to accuse Ms Crilly of kicking the baby.
In his closing speech, Ian Henderson QC, representing Ms Crilly, said she was made aware of the investigation into Baby T's injuries in January 2019, two months before she moved in with Mr Chadwick.
"It is crystal clear now, is it not, that she is painfully aware that she has been deceived by Jamie Chadwick and the consequences of her falling for his lies have been the death of her daughter," he said.
Jurors heard Mr Chadwick was left alone with Orianna at their flat on Cross Lane and when Ms Crilly returned the toddler appeared "floppy" and "white" in her pram, so the emergency services were called.
Mr Henderson said Mr Chadwick was "a manipulative murderer, who not only killed Orianna but also seriously injured Baby T".
He said Mr Chadwick was "a scheming liar who deceived Chelsea Crilly and is prepared to sell anyone down the river to save his skin".
Mr Henderson told the court Ms Crilly has had the case hanging over her for just over a year.
"She must have felt through that period she has had to endure the ultimate indignity from Jamie Chadwick who has suggested she has murdered her own child," she said.
The trial continues.