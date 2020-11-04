Coronavirus: Stockport party organiser fined £10k for Covid-19 rules breach
- Published
The organiser of a party in a rented flat in "blatant disregard" of Covid-19 social distancing rules has been fined £10,000.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers found more than 50 people and a DJ playing loud music at the flat on St Petergate, Stockport on 24 October.
A GMP spokesman said officers broke up the party and dispersed the group after being called at about 01:45 GMT.
The landlord was unaware he had hired out his flat for a party, he added.
'Completely unacceptable'
Supt Andrew Sidebotham said: "The Covid-19 legislation is put in place to protect our community and keep us safe during this pandemic.
"This party was a blatant disregard of those rules, taking our already stretched resources away from those who may be in desperate need of urgent help.
He said the behaviour was "completely unacceptable" and he hoped the fine would "act as a reminder that we will not tolerate such flagrant disregard of the coronavirus legislation."
Supt Sidebottom added: "I would like to thank those who are abiding by the legislation as I know that these are strange and difficult times we are currently living in, but it is so important we play our part in ensuring we keep our community safe."
