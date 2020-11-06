Moston stabbing: Murder inquiry after boy, 16, dies
A 16-year-old boy has died after an altercation involving a number of males armed with weapons in Manchester, police have said.
A murder probe is under way after police were called to a stabbing on Birchenall Street, Moston at 19:00 GMT on Thursday.
The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made.
Det Supt Jamie Daniels has urged "members of the community to do the right thing and come forward".
He added: "This is a dreadful incident and we're working hard to establish how this boy came to lose his life."
