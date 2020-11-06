Moston stabbing: Boy, 16, killed in targeted attack
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in a targeted attack in Manchester, police have said.
Alexander John Soyoye, known as John, died on Birchenall Street, Moston, just after 19:00 GMT on Thursday.
Officers believe a number of males armed with weapons were involved in an altercation, a Greater Manchester Police spokesman said.
An 18-year-old man who is being treated for stab wounds has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
In a statement, Mr Soyoye's family said: "He was a remarkable man that was full of energy, intelligence and love. His energy was felt by everyone that met him.
"He was smart, caring and friendly and he will be missed but remembered."
Det Ch Insp Alan Clitherow said: "First and foremost, we want to express our deepest sympathies to the family of this young boy who has had his life tragically taken from him.
"All our thoughts are with them as they try to come to terms with this devastating loss and we have a dedicated team of officers around them to provide support."
He added: "We believe this to have been a targeted attack and we are confident there are people out there who know what happened or know the identity of those involved."
