Man fined after 60 turn up to party at Manchester flat
- Published
A man has been fined £10,000 after about 60 people turned up at a party in a two-bedroom flat in Manchester.
Police said they found people were not distancing and music was being played from large speakers at the gathering in Withy Grove last Sunday.
The organiser, aged 38, was fined on Friday for holding an illegal gathering of more than 30 people.
Supt Chris Hill said "organising this flat party was a clear act of non-compliance".