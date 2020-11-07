Greater Manchester's NHS hospitals suspend non-urgent care
- Published
Hospitals in Greater Manchester are treating "more Covid patients than at the peak of the first wave", resulting in non-urgent care being suspended.
Non-urgent hospital surgery and appointments will not go ahead as planned as coronavirus admissions have increased by 64 patients in a week.
Urgent and emergency care, such as cancer treatment, will continue.
NHS England said it was "pausing" non-urgent work to ensure it can "expand critical care facilities".
Those affected by the delay will be contacted by hospitals, an NHS spokeswoman said.
Hospital admissions of coronavirus patients in the region have risen to 132 in the week ending 3 November, compared to 68 during the week ending 27 October.
Before a nationwide lockdown came into force in England on Thursday, Greater Manchester had been in the highest level of the three-tier system of restrictions.
In a statement, NHS England said: "Staff have worked tirelessly to try to maintain services and deliver the highest quality of healthcare to local people.
"Despite these efforts it is now necessary to pause non-urgent work to ensure we are in a position to expand critical care facilities, whilst maintaining cancer and other urgent care, including cardiac services, vascular surgery and transplantation."
It said that The Christie cancer hospital will continue to provide care, while Rochdale will also provide cancer surgery as a Covid-secure site for Greater Manchester.
Diagnostic services, including endoscopy, and the majority of out-patient services will not be affected.
An NHS spokeswoman said: "If you are not contacted then assume your treatment is continuing as planned."
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership, which includes all NHS hospitals in the region, said: "Our hospitals are now treating more Covid patients than at the peak of the first wave and as a result of this, a number of non-urgent operations will be temporarily delayed - we are contacting the affected patients.
"Urgent and emergency care, including cancer treatment and operations will continue as normal and it's important that anyone with concerns continues to come forward for help and treatment."