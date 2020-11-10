Elderly man found dead after Salford house fire
A man in his 80s has died after a fire at a terraced house in Salford, police have said.
The emergency services were called at about 06:20 GMT to a fire on Liverpool Street in Salford.
A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: "Sadly the body of a man believed to be in his 80s was found."
He added inquiries into the cause of the fire were ongoing.
