Moston stabbing: Teenager charged with murdering 16-year-old boy
A man has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy in an altercation in Manchester.
Alexander John Soyoye, known as John, died after being stabbed in Birchenall Street, Moston on Thursday evening.
Brent Tchipenda, 18, of Wistaria Road, Manchester is also accused of one count of violent disorder.
He appeared before Manchester Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody until Thursday when he is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court.
In a statement, Mr Soyoye's family described him as "remarkable" and "full of energy, intelligence and love".
