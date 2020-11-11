Manchester Arena Inquiry: 'Concerns' over terror risk assessments
- Published
The head of security at Manchester Arena on the night of a terror attack there had raised concerns four months earlier that risk assessments for the venue were not "extensive enough", an inquiry heard.
Tom Rigby, who works for Showsec, also said he would not expect any of his team to have checked the mezzanine level where bomber Salman Abedi hid.
Abedi had waited in a CCTV blind spot.
Mr Rigby said it was "practice for a long time" not to check that area.
Twenty-two people were killed and many more were injured as they left an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.
The inquiry heard there had been an assessment of the risk that terrorism posed to members of Showsec security staff, but no counter terrorism risk assessment carried out in relation to the audience of an event.
'All good'
The court was shown an email Mr Rigby sent in January 2017 to a colleague at Showsec responsible for health and safety.
Mr Rigby had said: "Maybe it's the new format but it doesn't look extensive enough to be correct."
His colleague replied six days later, simply saying: "All good, Tom".
As part of their duties on event days, Showsec staff patrolled the City Room area of the arena, including looking for suspicious characters, and filled in pre-egress (exit) sheets that listed the "entire City Room area including McDonald's and JD Williams entrance".
Bosses at the venue operator SMG have told the hearing they thought its list was clear about checking the whole of the City Room, including the raised mezzanine level where Abedi hid for almost an hour before the attack.
Mr Rigby, giving evidence via videolink, said: "That was not my understanding."
Counsel to the inquiry Paul Greaney QC asked: "Where did you gain that understanding?"
He replied: "It was what I was taught when I was training to be head of security.
"It's been a practice for a very long time... that's what I was taught, it was the way I know it to be."
He also told the court he had been unaware there was a CCTV blind spot until he heard about it in the inquiry.
The inquiry at Manchester Magistrates' Court is expected to last until next spring.
Meanwhile, a British Transport Police PCSO who was awarded for his bravery in the aftermath of the arena attack has died.
Jon Morrey, who recently gave evidence to the inquiry, was among the first responders who went into the foyer after the attack, and helped those who were injured.
Ch Supt Allan Gregory of British Transport Police said: "Our deepest condolences are with the family, friends and colleagues of former British Transport Police PCSO Jon Morrey BEM, who very sadly passed away earlier this week.
"We will all be thinking of his loved ones throughout this difficult time."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk