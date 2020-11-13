Killer of Salford's Mr Big given another life sentence
- Published
A man who murdered Salford's Mr Big, Paul Massey, has been given another life sentence for conspiring to attack one of his associates.
Aaron Williams was attacked with machetes by balaclava-clad assailants in March 2015.
Mark Fellows, 40, was found guilty of conspiring to commit grievous bodily harm against him.
He was sentenced to life with a minimum of ten years and eight months at Manchester Crown Court.
Fellows, nicknamed The Iceman, had already been told he would never be released from jail.
In January last year he was found guilty of murdering Massey outside his home in July 2015 along with the "cold-blooded" execution of mob "fixer", John Kinsella, from Liverpool three years later.
After a six-week trial Fellows was cleared of an attack on another man, Abduhl Khan.
Aaron Parkin, 32, was sentenced to 14 years after previously pleading guilty to conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm to Mr Khan and Mr Williams.
Prosecutor Jaime Hamilton QC told the court both attacks had taken place amid "gangland warfare" in Salford between the A Team and the Anti-A Team.
Det Ch Insp Carl Jones from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: "I hope that this case has demonstrated that no one is untouchable, even organised criminals who, naively, believe they are.
"Today's result is of great significance to communities in Salford, many of which have been blighted by violent incidents over the years."
Co-defendants Jamie Rothwell, 33, Liam Gee, 31, and Warren Barnes, 32, were cleared by the jury.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk