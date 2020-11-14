BBC News

Former Bolton mayoress Gay Wharton dies in hit-and-run

image captionGay Wharton was described as a "fabulous people connector"

Former Bolton mayoress Gay Wharton has died in a hit-and-run crash.

She was apparently crossing Chorley New Road, Bolton, when she was struck by a car at 12:00 GMT on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.

She was treated by paramedics but died at the scene. The driver of the car, a black Audi, failed to stop.

A 23-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody for questioning.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Councillor Linda Thomas, the current mayor of Bolton, described her as "a wonderful person" who was "loved by all for her kindness and passion".

Ms Wharton, who was believed to be in her 50s, was also a patron of the local domestic abuse charity Fortalice.

Sam Sherrington, head of community nursing at NHS England, tweeted: "Her cuddles were the best, a fabulous people connector, a heart made of gold and her chocolate cakes - yummmy."

Local business owner Sital Raja-Arjan added: "You will be remembered by your massive heart, your selfless soul, and your passion to help everyone you knew."

