Gay Wharton: Man charged over death of Bolton ex-mayoress
A man has been charged after a former Bolton mayoress was hit and killed in a car crash.
Gay Wharton was walking in Chorley New Road, Bolton, when she was struck by a black Audi at about 12:05 GMT on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.
She was treated by emergency service workers but died at the scene.
Assad Hussain, 23, of Maplewood Gardens, Bolton, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and has been remanded in custody.
He is due to appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Ms Wharton was also a patron of the local domestic abuse charity Fortalice.
Councillor Linda Thomas, the current mayor of Bolton, described her as "a wonderful person" who was "loved by all for her kindness and passion".